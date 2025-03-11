Global View Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,116 ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JOJO stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend
About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF
The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.
