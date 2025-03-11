Global View Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,116 ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATAC Credit Rotation ETF alerts:

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JOJO stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th.

(Free Report)

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.