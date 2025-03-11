Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 162.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,253 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 914,643 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

