Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $422,000 Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 152.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 66,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

