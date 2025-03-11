Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $466,000 in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FINX opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

