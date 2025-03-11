Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $241.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.