Puma (PMMAF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Puma to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Puma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Puma has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

