Klöckner & Co SE (KLKNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
