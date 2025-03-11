The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $484,727.46, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $21.60.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
