Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $11,762,909.40 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,745,481.08. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, January 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.98.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,553,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 199.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

