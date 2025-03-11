Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells $188,712.54 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 35,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $188,712.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,426.36. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MRAM stock remained flat at $5.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 171,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,520. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 million, a PE ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.79.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
