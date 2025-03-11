Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) SVP Sells 1,098 Shares of Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,098 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $24,902.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,446 shares in the company, valued at $100,835.28. This trade represents a 19.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 3,180,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,596. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 27.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

