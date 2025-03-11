Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Alexandre Clerc Sells 15,152 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 4,587,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,640. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,186,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 578,151 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Frontier Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,348,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 835.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.