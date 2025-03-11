First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $21.24.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
