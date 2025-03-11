Emily Dreyer Sells 14,025 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Dreyer sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $454,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,974.45. The trade was a 33.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trupanion Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 586,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.35, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

