Independent Advisor Alliance Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.