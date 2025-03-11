Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272,656 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

