Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 590 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.35.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

