Fiona Murdoch Acquires 10,900 Shares of NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Murdoch bought 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$30,193.00 ($18,989.31).

NRW Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87.

NRW Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from NRW’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 23rd. NRW’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

NRW Company Profile

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

Featured Stories

