Nadine Gooderick Buys 395,821 Shares of ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Stock

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) insider Nadine Gooderick purchased 395,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$180,098.56 ($113,269.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About ClearView Wealth

ClearView Wealth Limited engages in life insurance business in Australia. The company offers life insurance protection products, including trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, total and permanent disability, and business expense covers through financial advisers. ClearView Wealth Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

