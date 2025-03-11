Nadine Gooderick Buys 395,821 Shares of ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Stock

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) insider Nadine Gooderick purchased 395,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$180,098.56 ($113,269.53).
ClearView Wealth Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.
About ClearView Wealth
