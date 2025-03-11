Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Telos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Telos

Telos Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 242,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,627. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Telos by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,586 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 855,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Telos by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.