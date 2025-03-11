European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, Zacks reports. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.96%. European Wax Center updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

European Wax Center Stock Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 1,877,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,243. European Wax Center has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $14.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Insider Activity

In other European Wax Center news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,182.70. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

