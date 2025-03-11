European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, Zacks reports. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.96%. European Wax Center updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

European Wax Center Stock Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 1,877,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,243. European Wax Center has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $14.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EWCZ

Insider Activity

In other European Wax Center news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,182.70. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Earnings History for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.