Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.820 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 50,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,033. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SGC shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.