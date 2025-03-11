iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 775,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 195,262 shares.The stock last traded at $62.36 and had previously closed at $61.97.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

