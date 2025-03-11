Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 681,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $21.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $481,605.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,391.60. This represents a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,759.96. This represents a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

