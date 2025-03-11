EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,528,812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the previous session’s volume of 233,265 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.27.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.