EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,528,812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the previous session’s volume of 233,265 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.27.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF ( NASDAQ:BSVO Free Report ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

