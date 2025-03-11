Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $3.56 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

