Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $220,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Claris Advisors LLC MO cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,842,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

