Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells 1,903 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,083.02. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Demchyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Matthew Demchyk sold 6,419 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $323,838.55.

On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew Demchyk sold 3,382 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $170,723.36.

On Friday, February 28th, Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $57,412.10.

On Monday, January 27th, Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $509,245.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.14. 226,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

