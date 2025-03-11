7,411 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 245,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 274,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock valued at $107,260,889. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

