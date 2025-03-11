Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 5,629 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $256.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

