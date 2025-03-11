Investors Research Corp Cuts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 328.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 248.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $733,000.

GTLS stock opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

