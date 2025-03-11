Investors Research Corp Has $360,000 Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,869 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 343,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 140,116 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 80.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 239,651 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,142,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -1,700,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

