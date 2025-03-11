Head to Head Review: Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) & Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) and Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and Darling Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australian Oilseeds N/A N/A N/A Darling Ingredients 4.88% 6.04% 2.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Australian Oilseeds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Australian Oilseeds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Darling Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darling Ingredients has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Australian Oilseeds and Darling Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australian Oilseeds 0 0 0 0 0.00 Darling Ingredients 0 1 7 0 2.88

Darling Ingredients has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.67%. Given Darling Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Darling Ingredients is more favorable than Australian Oilseeds.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and Darling Ingredients”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australian Oilseeds $34.32 million 0.95 -$14.21 million N/A N/A Darling Ingredients $5.72 billion 0.85 $278.88 million $1.73 17.66

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds.

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats Australian Oilseeds on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

