Investors Research Corp Cuts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in United Airlines by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

