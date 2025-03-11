iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDIGet Free Report) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 3,771 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Featured Stories

