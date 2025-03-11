BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$54.00 and last traded at C$54.00. Approximately 1,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.35.

BQE Water Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.81.

About BQE Water

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.