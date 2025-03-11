Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s Why

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.55 and last traded at $74.55. Approximately 76 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

