TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.20 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 196.60 ($2.53). 1,650,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,229,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.80 ($2.53).

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

