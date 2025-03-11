HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

HG Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

