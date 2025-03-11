Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Greencore Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Greencore Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

