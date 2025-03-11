Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 3,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 23,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, including NSR royalty in the Dumont nickel project located in Quebec; and in the Turnagain nickel project located in British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nickel 28 Capital
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.