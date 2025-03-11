United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.42 and last traded at $35.45. 16,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 7,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States 12 Month Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

