PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SDHY opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. This trade represents a 94.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

