SoundView Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 457,561 BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 457,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,960,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 9.5% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHLF. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

