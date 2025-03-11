iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Position Lowered by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,940,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 189,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

