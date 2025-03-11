Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 24,295 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

