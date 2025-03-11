Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $283.36 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.