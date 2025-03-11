Promising Entertainment Stocks To Research – March 8th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, Comcast, Walt Disney, Arista Networks, SEA, and Target are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks represent shares of companies primarily engaged in creating, producing, or distributing content for various forms of media such as film, television, music, and video games. These companies often capitalize on consumer demand for innovative and dynamic content, making investments in this sector closely tied to shifts in trends and audience preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,813,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627,020. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.36.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,982,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,835,821. The firm has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,320,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.58. 12,714,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,540,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.31. 12,889,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SE traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.93. 7,246,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. SEA has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.11. 8,048,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,962. Target has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

