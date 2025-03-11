Sollinda Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.74. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

