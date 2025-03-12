Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Shares Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 27,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 270,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

